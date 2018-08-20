  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl awaiting a heart transplant at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, got a visit from her idol, Drake, after posting a video of her doing the #KiKiChallenge.

Sofia Sanchez from Downers Grove has been waiting for a new heart for several weeks, according to a Youtube post from Lurie Children’s Hospital. Sofia posted the video dancing with her cousin to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” showing off her dance moves in a hospital hallway tethered to her IV pump.

Sofia’s birthday wish on August 18 came true. Drake visited Sofia in the hospital over the weekend. He took to Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙”

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for a heart transplant in order to survive. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago.

Social media users tweeted to Drake to tell him about Sofia. “ …make Sofia’s day!!!! Girl does ‘KiKi Challenge’ to get Drake to visit”

In a separate photo on Drake’s Instagram, Sofia is wearing Scorpion-associated merchandise.

