  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BNSF Line, Heritage Corridor Line, Metra, Metra Delays, SouthWest Service Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor, and BNSF Metra lines are delayed.

Metra says a Southwest Service train broke down on the tracks Monday, creating inbound and outbound traffic.

Metra has confirmed they are moving equipment and they are moving trains to the platforms to load them up and ship them out.

Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor, and BNSF are affected.

Metra says delays are “extensive” but they are moving things as fast as they can.

This story is developing. 