CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor, and BNSF Metra lines are delayed.

Metra says a Southwest Service train broke down on the tracks Monday, creating inbound and outbound traffic.

Trains are back on the move with extensive delays. Please check the boards before boarding and listen to announcements. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) August 20, 2018

Metra has confirmed they are moving equipment and they are moving trains to the platforms to load them up and ship them out.

Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor, and BNSF are affected.

Metra Alert BNSF – Outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, an mechanical failure that blocked traffic — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) August 20, 2018

Metra says delays are “extensive” but they are moving things as fast as they can.

Just in case anyone wanted another picture of displaced BNSF passengers at Union Station @metraBNSF @OnTheMetra pic.twitter.com/ctbkywtvmz — Alexandra (@AlexDra29) August 20, 2018

This story is developing.