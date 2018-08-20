  • CBS 2On Air

(Credit: Twitter)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pearl Jam is expected to perform at Wrigley Field Monday night.

The band posted to twitter just after 7:30 p.m., tweeting, “Due to impending inclement weather, we are forced to clear the field and lower bowl seating area for tonight’s show.”

 

 

Earlier Monday, the band tweeted that their show will go on rain or shine.

This is developing… 