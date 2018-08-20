CHICAGO (CBS) — Pearl Jam is expected to perform at Wrigley Field Monday night.

The band posted to twitter just after 7:30 p.m., tweeting, “Due to impending inclement weather, we are forced to clear the field and lower bowl seating area for tonight’s show.”

Due to impending inclement weather, we are forced to clear the field and lower bowl seating area for tonight’s show. Please take shelter in a calm and orderly fashion and we will get you back to your seats once the coast is clear. Your safety is our utmost concern. Thank you. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 21, 2018

Earlier Monday, the band tweeted that their show will go on rain or shine.

CHICAGO: Tonight’s show is scheduled to take place rain or shine. Doors open at 5:30pm, band starts at approx. 7:30pm. Rain is expected in the forecast so please dress accordingly (no umbrellas or large bags permitted). We will continue to provide updates here. See you tonight! — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 20, 2018

This is developing…