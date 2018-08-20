CHICAGO (CBS) — Two priests, accused of sexual crimes against children and people with disabilities, will be removed from their living situation, after moving into a priest retirement home located next to a junior high school in the western suburbs.

On one side of the fence begins the property for the priest retirement home, housing the two priests in question; on the other side of the fence is Kennedy Junior High School. The situation sparked outcries from families, as well as a push to get those priests out of Naperville.

Richard Jacklin and James Nowak both lived in the St. John Vianney Villa.

According to the Joliet Diocese, one of the men moved out of the villa over the weekend and the other will be gone by Wednesday.

Jacklin faces charges in Kankakee, which include sexual misconduct of a person with a disability.

Nowak is on the Joliet Diocese list of priests with credible allegations of sex abuse of minors.

At this date, neither have been convicted of their allegations.

