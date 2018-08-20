CHICAGO (CBS) — Ronald McDonald House Charities is receiving a record $100 million donation, to help provide housing and other services for child patients and their families.

The unprecedented $100 million donation came from AbbVie, a North Chicago-based pharmaceutical research company.

Ronald McDonald House and AbbVie said the money will go toward construction of “family-centered spaces” and more than 600 new sleeping rooms at 32 Ronald McDonald Houses in 26 states.

The project will allow the families of pediatric patients to stay approximately 230,000 additional nights in Ronald McDonald Houses each year, according to an announcement from AbbVie and Ronald McDonald House.

