CHICAGO (CBS)–A Rosemont man has been charged with child porn possession.

Federal authorities Monday announced the indictment off Dusten Setner, 42, for three counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the indictment, Setner allegedly had child pornography labeled “baby” on his desktop computer and an external hard drive.

Each count of transporting child porn carries a sentence of between five and 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The possession charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years.

Setner is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 27.

A mug shot was not immediately available Monday evening.