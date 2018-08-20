CHICAGO (CBS) — A photograph of two Chicago Police Officers sleeping while on the job has gained a lot of attention on social media, prompting the Chicago Police Department to take disciplinary measures.

The pictures were posted to Facebook, showing what appears to be a Chicago Police squadrol.

The two officers were sleeping inside the police vehicle while on the job. The original post has been shared more than 20,000 times since, including by mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green. Green says he blames the situation on mandatory overtime.

Chicago Police confirmed it happened Saturday night in the 9th District. CPD says they investigated the two officers and both will be disciplined.

