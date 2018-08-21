CHICAGO (CBS)–The sixth day of evidence at the side-by-side trials of two reputed gang members charged with the murder of Hadiya Pendleton was marked by jurors seeing the videotaped confession of her alleged killer.

In a videotaped confession shown in court Tuesday, one of the suspects, Micheail Ward, tells police detectives during an interrogation that she was not supposed to be in the park that day.

Detective John Halloran is seen in the video asking Ward where he had been the afternoon of the January 2013 shooting. Ward said he borrowed his mother’s car and picked his brother up from school.

Halloran said surveillance video showed Ward exiting the car and that the footage placed him near the shooting instead of his brother’s school.

Hours later, talking to other detectives who interrogated him, Ward allegedly breaks down and admits to firing the shots that killed Pendleton, but says he was aiming at a gang rival.

Another detective, Scott Reiff, also took the witness stand. He was also among those who interrogated Ward.

Reiff asks how many times he fired the gun and Ward replies, “six.”

Ward said the intended target used Hadiya as a shield.

“He runs, as he running, he grabs her. She like in the way. He grabbed her just like this…and he tossed her that and he tossed her that way and he got running as I’m blowing at him and she got shot,” Ward said.

Ward’s attorney, Gina Piemonte, questioned the detectives who interrogated Ward.

Piemonte asked how much sleep the defendant had and inquired about how much food he was given during the hours-long interrogation session.

She also suggested the then-18-year-old could have been at a disadvantage because he was interviewed by veteran detectives who were much older.

Prosecutors say Ward’s co-defendant, Kenneth Williams, was in the vehicle with him on the day of Pendleton’s murder.