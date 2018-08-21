CHICAGO (CBS) — He was supposed to help women at a suburban residential treatment facility; but instead, police say Michael Jacksa, a licensed counselor, assaulted several of his patients.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports Michael Jacksa has a long list of credentials as a professional counselor, but is now facing allegations of criminal sexual assault.

Timberline Knolls – a secluded, but well regarded treatment center in Lemont – treats women and girls struggling with everything from eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and sexual abuse.

40-year-old Michael Jacksa is accused of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, allegedly taking advantage of the women he was tasked with healing.

According to published reports, Jacksa allegedly admitted to going “too far” with a 29-year-old during three separate therapy sessions.

According to Lemont Police, Jacksa faces four felony counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse. Police say they investigated several incidents which occurred between May 17, 2018 and June 27, 2018 at Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center located at 40 Timberline Drive in Lemont.

The facility told CBS 2 employees go through a lengthy background check process and maintain a zero tolerance policy for any action that could harm a resident. Jacksa is no longer working at the facility.

CBS 2 stopped by Jacksa’s Joliet home. A woman came to the door, but did not answer.

Reports indicate that previous patients of Jacksa were contacted. They also claim that he was sexually inappropriate with them. He is being held on a $1 million bond.