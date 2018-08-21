WESTFIELD (CBS) – A plane carrying 16 people is attempting to land after blowing two front tires during takeoff from New Jersey late Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, rapper Post Malone is one of the passengers on board.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft blew two tires as it took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey about 10:50 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight was bound for London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The jet flew around Teterboro Airport trying to burn off fuel and is now circling in an area near Bridgeport, Conn.

TMZ reported the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn.

Post Malone performed with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City Monday Night. Malone won Song of The Year for “Rockstar.”