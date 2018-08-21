CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released two people who were questioned about the shooting deaths of two teenagers found in a field on the Far South Side.

Raysuan Turner, 16, and Darnelle Flowers, 17, were found shot and killed in a field on the edge of Golden Gate Park on Sunday. They had been reported missing over the weekend.

Investigators were questioning two people in connection with the boys’ deaths on Monday, but the two have since been released without charges.

The mother of one of the boys received a text message on Sunday, informing her the teens’ bodies were in a field near 130th and Eberhart. She was with detectives who were following up on leads at the time, and when officers went to the field to investigate, they found both victims’ bodies.

Both boys had been shot multiple times, leading investigators to believe they were killed in a gang execution, possibly connected to a robbery. Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said one of the boys had no criminal history, but the other was known to police.

The teens were classmates at Fenger High School. Flowers was on the school wrestling team, and both boys also played football.