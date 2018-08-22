ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery was evacuated on Wednesday, after military authorities responded to a bomb threat. The cemetery announced on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees were being evacuated from buildings and work areas at the site.

The cemetery just outside Washington, D.C., is controlled by the U.S. Department of the Army.

The investigation continues Wednesday afternoon.

Arlington National Cemetery officials and @JBMHH emergency services are currently responding to a #BombThreat to the cemetery. All families, visitors and employees have been evacuated safely from all public buildings and work areas while the threat is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/x4Q2RRKA33 — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

Arlington National Cemetery will remain closed to the public for the rest of the day, but all funerals scheduled for the day will be conducted as normal.

Further details were not immediately available.

#UPDATE: As of 1 p.m., we are closed to the public the rest of the day (Aug. 22). We are open to funeral attendees and family pass holders. https://t.co/gU5XSGeXVg — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

The cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, is the final resting place for hundreds of thousands of military veterans and their families; including members of the Kennedy Family, World War II Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, World War II General Omar Bradley, and former President William Howard Taft.