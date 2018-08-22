ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery was evacuated on Wednesday, after military authorities responded to a bomb threat. The cemetery announced on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees were being evacuated from buildings and work areas at the site.
The cemetery just outside Washington, D.C., is controlled by the U.S. Department of the Army.
The investigation continues Wednesday afternoon.
Arlington National Cemetery will remain closed to the public for the rest of the day, but all funerals scheduled for the day will be conducted as normal.
Further details were not immediately available.
The cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, is the final resting place for hundreds of thousands of military veterans and their families; including members of the Kennedy Family, World War II Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, World War II General Omar Bradley, and former President William Howard Taft.