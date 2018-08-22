(CBS Local) – Carb lovers can now rejoice!

A new study suggests cutting way back on carbs could be bad for you. Researchers found that moderate carb consumption is healthier.

The study is from The Lancet Public Health and it found that people who get about half of their total calories from carbohydrates, may be at a lower risk of early death compared to those who follow either very high or very low carb diets.

The study examined over 15,000 people from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study (ARIC). The results found that the average life expectancy for people over 50 with a moderate carbohydrate diet was 33 years, which is fours years longer than those on a low carb diet.

“Low-carb diets that replace carbohydrates with protein or fat are gaining widespread popularity as a health and weight loss strategy,” lead author Sara Seidelmann said in a statement. “However, our data suggests that animal-based low carbohydrate diets, which are prevalent in North America and Europe, might be associated with shorter overall life span and should be discouraged.”

