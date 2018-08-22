  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A junior high school in south suburban Calumet City will be closed for the second day in a row, after mold was detected in the building.

Calumet City School District 155 closed all three of its schools as a precaution on what was supposed to be the first day of school yesterday, after mold was detected at Wentworth Junior High.

Woodrow Wilson School and Wentworth Intermediate School will reopen today, but Wentworth Junior high will remain closed.

The school district has not said what other steps it is taking at the junior high school, but Superintendent Dr. Troy Paraday said “the health and safety of all our students and staff is our highest priority.”

“We take this matter very seriously and are committed to taking action to remediate the concern to preserve the highest standard for our learning environments,” he added.

It’s unclear how long Wentworth Junior High will be closed.