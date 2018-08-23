After 10 to 12 minutes, Guyton smashed the back windshield with her grandfather’s window breaker, climbed in, and got Raina out on her own. She said Raina was screaming and drenched in sweat.
“It makes me feel terrible that she had to go through that. It makes me feel so mad,” Guyton said. “After calling twice, the dispatcher, who’s a veteran dispatcher, still didn’t send somebody out. It’s heartbreaking.”
The Waterford Police Department said in a statement to CBS News that they “do not normally respond when people lock their keys in their vehicle” but “we should have responded in this case…this is not the level of service our community has come to expect.”
Some 37 children die in heat-related car deaths every year, according to the National Safety Council. The CDC reports “temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees…within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.”
Guyton’s daughter was not hurt, but she says that’s no excuse for the department’s response.
“If there’s a mom begging you to come save her daughter’s life, you send somebody… If I couldn’t get the windshield broken, she wouldn’t be here right now. And I hope the dispatcher knows that… and I hope that this never happens to anybody else again,” Guyton said, adding, “I’m just glad that she’s okay.”
According to Waterford police, the dispatcher involved has not been back to work since the incident and will face disciplinary action. The chief said there will be additional training so dispatchers know how to handle these calls in the future.