By Natalie Hayes

CHICAGO (CBS)–Bruno the 25-pound Chicago-area shelter cat gained internet fame last week for his high maintenance habits, and has found his “furr-ever” home.

Bruno, a 7-year-old silver-haired homeless cat, attracted international attention after photos posted by his former home, Wright-Way Rescue, went viral.

The cat’s unusual tendency to perch himself up on his hind legs and sit there grumpily whenever he gets hungry also led to his lovability.

When the world was introduced to the unusual kitty on the shelter’s Facebook page, adoption applications from as far away as Australia started flooding in, according to Jacoby Andrick, a spokesperson for Wright-Way Rescue.

The shelter’s claim on Facebook that Bruno is “too cool to be homeless” turned out to be true.

Chicago resident Lauren Paris was selected to be his cat mom on Monday among Bruno’s many prospective adoptive owners.

Paris worked hard to win over the staff at Wright-Way Rescue. She recorded herself belting out a song dedicated to Bruno in her living room, which she titled, “Gimme That Fat Cat.”

She also consulted her boss for help, getting him to write a letter of recommendation to convince the shelter of her superb cat mom skills.

In the song, Paris promised to fulfill Bruno’s preference to be petted while he is eating, and to drink his water out of separate bowls placed around the house in different rooms.

“I want pets while I eats! I will still eat if you don’t pet me, but I will meow more and stare at you for a while,” Wright-Way Rescue’s Facebook post says.

“If you have a larger house, perhaps put multiple bowls of water around for me and be sure to give me fresh water at least once day. Yes, I know I am EXTRA,” the Facebook post says.

A shelter volunteer called Paris to deliver the news on Monday, and she was elated.

Paris immediately jumped on Instagram and created page dedicated to Bruno.

It somehow already has 35,800 followers.