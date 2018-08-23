  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charles Griffin, Ford Heights, Official Misconduct, theft

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Ford Heights Mayor Charles Griffin has been arrested for stealing nearly $150,000 from the town coffers.

A Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed Griffin was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of theft and official misconduct.

According to the Daily Southtown, Griffin is accused of stealing more than $147,000 of public funds, and depositing them into secret bank accounts for his personal use.

Ford Heights Mayor Annie Coulter, who defeated Griffin in the 2017 election, discovered the theft after taking office last year, and reported it to the sheriff’s office, which provides police duties in Ford Heights.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, Griffin is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.