CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Ford Heights Mayor Charles Griffin has been arrested for stealing nearly $150,000 from the town coffers.

A Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed Griffin was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of theft and official misconduct.

According to the Daily Southtown, Griffin is accused of stealing more than $147,000 of public funds, and depositing them into secret bank accounts for his personal use.

Ford Heights Mayor Annie Coulter, who defeated Griffin in the 2017 election, discovered the theft after taking office last year, and reported it to the sheriff’s office, which provides police duties in Ford Heights.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, Griffin is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.