CHICAGO (CBS) — An 80-year-old man who may need medical attention is missing and Chicago police wants the public’s help to locate him.

Charles Spinks is five-foot-seven inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen on August 22 in the vicinity of the 800 block of Park Terrace. He was wearing glasses, a checkered burgundy shirt, navy blue pants, black Nike shoes and glasses.

Spinks wears a hearing aid and has been known to have frequented the area of DePaul University in the past.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380