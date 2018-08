CHICAGO (CBS)–Glass fell from an eighth-story window in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Thursday afternoon, causing police to close LaSalle Street between Superior Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Chicago police said a window pane fell out of a residential high-rise building at 130 W. Chicago Ave.

No one was injured, police said.

This story is developing.