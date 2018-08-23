CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in far west suburban Geneva are asking for help finding the man who cut a woman’s throat while she was walking on a bike path two weeks ago.

Police said the woman was out for a walk on the path near Peck and Lewis roads around 7:45 p.m. on Aug 9, when a man tried to rob her.

The woman began struggling with her attacker, who ended up cutting her neck with a sharp object.

After the victim was cut, the robber ran away. The woman drove herself to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

The woman described her attacker as a 5-foot-10 white male in his 20s, with dirty, shaggy brown hair, and a large hole in his right ear for a gauge earring. He was wearing an olive green shirt with a large hole in the lower left side, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Celeste Dalton has been jogging on the same path most days for the last 10 years, so news of the attack came as quite a shock.

“I’m very scared, because I walk this every day. So it concerns me, because it’s always been known as a very safe area,” she said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Geneva Police at 630-232-4736.