CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want the public’s help in finding a 56-year-old woman who may need medical attention.

Katherine Simonette was missing from the 2000 block of North Clark since August 21. She is known to frequent Starbucks coffee shops.

Simonette is five-feet-three and weighs approximately 187 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown-gray hair.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.