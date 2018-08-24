CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks are going old school–like, really old school–for the Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins.

The team revealed that players will be wearing sweaters with the Blackhawks logo from the 1920s and 30s.

On Jan. 1, 2019, we’ll be throwing it back—way back—to the striking sweaters of the 1920s and '30s. Here’s an exclusive look at the logo we’ll proudly wear in the #WinterClassic! pic.twitter.com/PtlVmO7avY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 24, 2018

The vintage logo is an homage to the fact that two of the “Original 6” NHL teams are competing in the outdoor event.

The full sweater design will be revealed at a later date.

The 2019 Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019 will be played at Notre Dame stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.