CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pistol-whipped and shot in a car dealership in the South Austin neighborhood on Friday.

The 46-year-old man was at a store in the 500 block of North Cicero Avenue around 12:18 p.m. when two men came in and restrained him, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police say the two then struck the victim with a handgun and fired shots at him, striking him in the left chest.

The victim was then transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police say.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.