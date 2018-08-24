CHICAGO (CBS) — Two construction workers were burned Friday afternoon when they struck a natural gas line, sparking a fire in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department initiated a hazardous materials response after the workers ruptured a gas line on the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Hazmat 1 Construction workers ruptured a natural gas line at the corner of Milwaukee and Campbell on Aug. 24, 2018. Two workers were burned. (Credit: CBS)

A construction crew working in a vacant lot struck a gas line, and two of the workers were burned when the gas ignited.

One worker was taken to Stroger Hospital, the other was taken to Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. Both suffered minor burns, according to a Fire Department spokesperson.

This is a developing story.