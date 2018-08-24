CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents of the Manteno Veterans Home recently received an unexpected gift reminding them that their service and sacrifice will not soon be forgotten.

When Fay Wasserman visited her husband, Rick, earlier this summer, she did not expect any surprises. Rick, a Navy veteran, has lived at the home for more than two years. Fay visits him as often as she can get a ride, since a medical condition prevents her from driving.

As Fay entered her husband’s room, Rick asked if she had seen the tree stump.

The stump, Fay tells CBS 2, had been there a while. It is a remnant of a Black Walnut tree that had been chopped down after age and the elements left it rotted. Fay never failed to notice the stump’s unsightliness during her visits.

But on that day, Rick said to Fay, “It’s the ugly tree stump but it’s not ugly anymore.”

Fay left her husband’s room, pushing Rick in his wheelchair, and did a double take as soon as she set eyes on the spot where the stump had been.

That day, an artist had transformed the stump into a wood carving of a bald eagle, complete with white feather detailing, arched eyes and brown claws that wrapped around a base with the words “THANK YOU” etched into it.

Her gaze drifted from the eagle to the home’s veranda, where she said a group of residents had observed the artist for two hours as he worked. Some of the men, she said, had openly wept as they watched an eyesore become a symbol of courage and strength.

“I looked at some of their faces and thought this is why you serve,” said Fay.

Scott Cochran, the artist, is not one to seek attention. “I really don’t want any credit,” he told CBS 2. He believes the veterans deserve the spotlight.

Cochran’s day job is at Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, where he is an engineer. He and his wife, Jeanne, have been creating sculptures for over 25 years.

What started as a small gift for an acquaintance became a labor of love they do together. He carves, and she usually paints.

When Cochran’s boss asked if he would create something special out of the tree stump at the Manteno Veterans’ Home, he did not hesitate. “Anything for the veterans,” he said.

In this case, the eagle also touched the hearts of those who support the veterans, particularly spouses like Fay Wasserman. “We’re here to support them any way we can,” she said, her voice thick with emotion. She said Cochran’s eagle has quickly become a symbol of appreciation for those who may feel forgotten.

That “ugly” stump Fay said, is now like the Giving Tree depicted in the poignant picture book by Shel Silverstein. Where once it provided oxygen, shade and cover, the wood carving now provides hope for those who served America.

“How grateful we are that someone took the time to care,” said Fay.