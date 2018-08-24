CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side man was shot in the back, when a bullet flew through his front window overnight in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home near 61st and Vernon.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in serious condition.

In addition to the bullet that pierced the window of the victim’s home, another went through the rear windows of a car parked outside. Police have not said who owns the vehicle.

Investigators have not yet determined where the shot came from, or who the intended target was.

Chicago police have responded to at least xx other similar incidents in recent weeks.

On Aug. 15, 44-year-old Estelle Roberson was killed, when a stray bullet struck her in the abdomen as she was sitting on a couch inside a home near 64th and Hermitage in West Englewood.

A few hours after that shooting, an 80-year-old woman who was sleeping in her bedroom near 1118th and Eggleston was seriously wounded when a stray bullet struck her in the head.

On July 30, a 49-year-old man was grazed by two stray bullets while sleeping at his home near 24th and Trumbull.