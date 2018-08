CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against a male offender who stabbed a 25-year-old woman at the 95th Street CTA Station Saturday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., Chicago Police say witnesses observed the offender chasing the victim and repeatedly stabbing her.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was treated for lacerations to the arms, wrist and thighs.

The man was later taken into custody.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.