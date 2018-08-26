CHICAGO (CBS) — The Eisenhower Expressway was shut down for a time early Sunday morning after a crash involving several cars injured six people.

It happened on 290 at Central Park and prompted a mass response by state police. Emergency responders got the call early this morning around 1 a.m.

The accident started when a white SUV struck several cars and then the occupants fled on foot.

At least one person was critically injured. The crash involved multiple cars under the overpass between Independence and Central Park.

A black and blue car was smashed up from the back. State police had two people in handcuffs.

But at this time they’re not saying whether anyone was arrested and what charges they could face.