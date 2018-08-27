CHICAGO (CBS) — Part of the Dan Ryan Expressway is shut down Monday morning, while Illinois State Police investigate a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said a white GMC Arcadia was heading south in the Dan Ryan express lanes near Garfield around 1:15 a.m., when a black car pulled up alongside, and someone inside started shooting.

State police believe a black car pulled along side the white suv and someone inside the black car began shooting multiple times. The driver in the black car took off southbound. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FmBPae5WNS — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 27, 2018

The GMC pulled over on the left shoulder under the Garfield overpass. Police said two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver in the black car sped off south on the Dan Ryan.

The outbound express and local lanes were shut down between 43rd and Garfield as investigators searched for evidence. At least 39 yellow evidence markers dotted the expressway early Monday morning.

The outbound lanes remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.