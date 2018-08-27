(CBS) — President Trump announced a trade “understanding” with Mexico Monday that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and he also said he wants to get rid of the name “NAFTA.”

“They use to call it NAFTA,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to call it the United States-Mexico trade agreement. We’ll get rid of the name NAFTA. It has a bad connotation because the United States was treated very very badly for NAFTA.”

It’s unclear yet if Canada will be a part of any revised agreement — Mr. Trump said “we’ll see” if Canada can be a part of the deal with Mexico, or if the U.S. and Canada will need a separate deal. Mr. Trump threatened tariffs on cars if Canada doesn’t come to an agreement. Congress must approve any such agreement.

“We’re starting negotiations with Canada pretty much immediately,” Mr. Trump said, adding he will be speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “in a little while.”

In the Oval Office Monday, surrounded by reporters, Mr. Trump invited Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the phone for the announcement, although the phone call placed on speaker was plagued with technical difficulties.

“I thought we would congratulate each other before it got out, and I know we will have a formal news conference in the not-too-distant future,” Mr. Trump told Nieto.

Mexico is holding a news conference Monday afternoon on what it describes as trade agreement principles reached on “NAFTA.”

The commander-in-chief ignored reporters’ questions Monday, including ones about the legacy of Sen. John McCain following his death Saturday. Mr. Trump reportedly nixed a statement praising McCain, whom he sparred with, and the flags at the White House were at full staff Monday morning when flags at other Washington landmarks were still at half staff.

Shortly before the last-minute call in the Oval Office Monday, Mr. Trump foreshadowed his announcement.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Mr. Trump tweeted, making no mention of Canada.

Nieto tweeted just before Mr. Trump’s announcement that he spoke to Trudeau about the status of NAFTA negotiations and progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, and expressed the importance of Canada’s involvement in the negotiations.

