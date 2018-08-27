CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman walking down a sidewalk in the West Town neighborhood early Sunday morning was sexually assaulted, police said.

The woman was approached by an unknown man, who pulled her into an alley where he beat her and sexually assaulted her, according to a community alert issued by police Monday.

The assault occurred on the 1200 block of West Ohio Street, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male. No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central police at 312-747-8380.