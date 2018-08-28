CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Naperville teacher has been charged with public indecency again, after allegedly exposing himself to three women earlier this month.

Police said 25-year-old Luke Pigott turned himself in Wednesday, after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Pigott was charged with one misdemeanor count of public indecency after three women reported two incidents of a man seen masturbating in his silver SUV on Aug. 16 near 87th Street and Keim Road in Naperville.

Pigott also was accused of exposing himself to an 18-year-old woman in December 2017, while he was a teacher at Metea Valley High School in Aurora. He was placed on administrative leave in January, and his contract was not renewed in the spring.

Indian Prairie School District 204 said Pigott passed a criminal background check when he was hired three years ago.