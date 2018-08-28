CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are searching for a homicide suspect who fired a shot at troopers during a chase early Tuesday on the South Side.

Shortly after midnight, troopers spotted a white Range Rover heading south on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street, and determined it was a vehicle wanted in connection with leaving the scene of a homicide in Maywood on another date.

When troopers tried to pull the car over on Interstate 57 near 111th Street, the vehicle fled, and police ended the pursuit. The car later crashed at 127th and Parnell in the West Pullman neighborhood.

When troopers approached the vehicle, the driver ran away, and fired a shot at police.

State police said the troopers did not return fire, and no one was injured.

Melinda McCullough saw the suspect run past her house.

“After he jumped the fence, we heard the gunshot. It was not the police, it was the young man. He ran off. We didn’t see him no more,” she said.

Police brought in K-9 units and a helicopter to help search for the suspect, but no one was in custody Tuesday morning. Police had only a vague description of the suspect.