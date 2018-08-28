CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Coast Guard crews are expected to resume their search Tuesday morning for a kayaker who is missing after his boat capsized overnight in Lake Michigan near north suburban Lake Forest.

Two men went kayaking Monday night somewhere between Highland Park and Lake Forest before both boats overturned.

One of the men made it to shore, and knocked on a person’s door in Lake Forest, where he called for help.

The Coast Guard was called in shortly before 11 a.m.

Along with police officers from Highland Park and Lake Forest, rescue crews used helicopters and boats equipped with spotlights to try to find the man.

The search was suspended around 2 a.m., and rescue crews planned to return at first light Tuesday, but search efforts were delayed by powerful gusts that were preventing the Coast Guard from launching its helicopter.