CHICAGO (CBS) — The jackpot for the Queen of Hearts raffle at the VFW in McHenry has reached over $4.8 million. The drawing for the raffle is set to take place Tuesday night.

Rolling 44 times already, the games have attracted so much hype, organizers installed a new, larger bin to hold the expected 800,000 raffle tickets.

Tickets cost $5 for a pack of six and can be purchased at the VFW post. VFW Post 4600 is located at 3002 W. IL Route 120, McHenry, Illinois 60051.

The drawing is set to take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner does not have to be present to win.

If the queen of hearts is picked, the winner will earn 60% of the pot.

For more details, visit https://vfwmchenry.org/