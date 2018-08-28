CHICAGO (CBS) — Two 20-year-old kayakers capsized overnight in Lake Michigan near Highland Park and Lake Forest Monday night. One of the kayakers was able to swim to shore. The other man, identified as Sebastian Duncan, is still missing.

Family friend of missing Kayaker Sebastian Duncan tells me loved ones are still hopeful for a positive outcome after he capsized and seperated from another friend in rough waters Monday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/AOqzZj5pS2 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 29, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard and local fire departments searched for Duncan Monday until around 2 a.m. The desperate search started up again Tuesday, but had to suspend their search due to inclement weather.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the U.S. Coast Guard, along with Highland Park and Lake Forest rescue teams searched roughly 130 square miles Tuesday, but did not see any signs of the missing man.

“We got to find them,” said Duffy Volkmann, a volunteer. Volkmann says he does not know 20-year-old Sebastian Duncan, but spent his day volunteering and joining the search for the missing Glenview college student.

Duncan and a friend were kayaking at Park Avenue Beach in Highland Park around 5 p.m. Monday. Just before 11 p.m. Duncan’s friend swam to shore after both kayaks capsized and the men were separated by rough waters.

Volkmann found a paddle in the search, which was turned over to Highland Park Police.

Search for missing kayaker, 20-Year-old Sebastian Duncan suspended for the night due to weather conditions. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/1OCLcuvrQZ — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 28, 2018

“I would never go out there without a life jacket and I’m so sorry these young people, two students, chose to do so. I’m very sorry,” said Volkmann.

The search is expected to resume sometime Wednesday morning.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Search To Resume For Kayaker Missing Near Lake Forest