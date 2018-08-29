CHICAGO (CBS) — Police arrested two robbery suspects Wednesday morning, after officers chased them across the CTA Blue Line tracks on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said a man waved down Harrison District officers on patrol near Homan and Van Buren around 10:15 a.m., and told them two men in a silver car with Florida license plates had robbed him at gunpoint.

Officers spotted the vehicle, and tried to pull it over, but the suspects fled the scene and onto the Eisenhower Expressway.

After crashing into at least two other vehicles and coming to a stop on the expressway near Oak Park Avenue, the two suspects got out of the car, according to police. The robbers ran across the CTA tracks in the middle of the Eisenhower before officers caught up to them and arrested the pair.

No one was injured in the chase.

Police recovered one firearm and were searching for a second gun. Investigators also linked the suspects’ car to other crimes in the neighboring Ogden District earlier in the day.

Area North and Area Central detectives were investigating.