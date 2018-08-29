  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Designer fashion brand Balenciaga has come out with a head-turning look for fall. If you like jackets and have $9,000 to spend, then this could be the perfect fall wardrobe addition.

The oversized layered parka coat, according to Insider, is a baggy-looking navy blue coat with seven distinctive multi-colored layers underneath that resemble more coats. The other layers include garments like a hoodie, plaid shirts and fleece jackets.

The coat has a rather slouchy shape to resemble skiers returning from the slopes, Insider reports.

 