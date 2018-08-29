CHICAGO (CBS) — In the northwest suburbs, a fight against the floods.

The problem: the city of Elgin just spent 2.7 million dollars to fix the problem.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez talked with residents bearing the brunt of the water.

It’s something no homeowner wants to see: water flooding their street, and worse, going into their home.

“I came home and all I saw was water coming in, ” said homeowner Brandon Toler.

In this case, frayed nerves and ruining the floor.

“We had to rip it all up to prevent any type of molding and even still we don’t actually know whats behind the walls,” said Toler.

Toler said a $2.7 million dollar public works project was supposed to solve the obvious drainage issues on Royal Avenue in Elgin.

But since May, the street has filled with water six times.

In an email Wednesday afternoon, Elgin officials confirm the 2014 rehabilitation project replaced 1,400 lineal feet of deficient storm sewer but said recent flooding complaints are “not likely to be related to that work.”

“The city should’ve done more investigations,” said Toler who wants a resolution. “To fix the problem or help to get us through this issue.”

And there is urgency for Toler and his partner Matthew Kobel. The two plan to marry in their home this December. The save the dates went out months ago.

“It’s just all up in the air. We don’t know what to do,” said Toler.

The city said the couple’s claim is being investigated by their insurance company to determine any liability on the part of Elgin.

As for preventing the flooding that has Toler and Kobel on pins and needles ahead of their wedding, they said they’re still searching for the root cause.