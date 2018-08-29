CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a possible case of road rage in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened during a traffic altercation around 11:40 p.m., near 74th and Yates.

The woman was shot in the head, and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, a Honda Civic was left parked at a slant in the street with its doors open. Police officers pored over the vehicle with flashlights in the rain, hoping to find any evidence that could lead them to the shooter.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.