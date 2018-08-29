CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first human has died from West Nile Virus in Illinois in 2018.

IDPH said a 65-year-old resident of LaSalle County became sick during the beginning of August and tested positive for West Nile and later died from the mosquito-related illness.

“Although we’re moving toward the end of summer, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Nirav Shah, M.D., J.D. in a press release. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

According to IDPH, the first human West Nile virus death in Illinois last year was reported on September 29, 2017. In 2017, there were 90 human West Nile virus cases, including eight deaths.

So far this year, there are 22 human cases of West Nile virus reported in Illinois. There have been reports of humans, birds, mosquitos, and horses that tested positive for West Nile in 58 counties around Illinois so far this year.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches and may last a few days to a few weeks. People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk for severe illness, according to IDPH.

For more information, visit the IDPH website.