CHICAGO (CBS) — A case of road rage may have led to the murder of a 23-year-old woman.

Dominique Hobson was shot and killed at 74th and Yates late Tuesday night.

Police say a dark colored SUV passed Hobson’s car when she was stopped at a red light.

Hobson tried to pass the SUV, when the SUV then pulled alongside Hobson’s car and shot her in the head.

Hobson leaves behind a six-year-old son and a husband.

No arrests have been made in this incident.