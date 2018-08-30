CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were trapped after an explosion and collapse at a water treatment facility on the Far South Side.

The explosion happened late Thursday morning at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant at 130th and King Drive.

Two of the three people trapped have been freed and firefighters are searching for the third, according to fire department Larry Langford. There were seven to nine people inside at the time and it is unclear how many of those were injured.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago said the explosion happened in the plant’s sludge concentration building.

“There are injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. We have no additional information at this time,” spokeswoman Allison Fore stated in an email.

Fire Department officials confirmed firefighters were searching for two people trapped in the rubble.

This is a developing story…