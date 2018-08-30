CHICAGO (CBS) — An AMBER Alert in Michigan has been canceled, after three children allegedly abducted by their father were found safe. Their father is in custody, according to Michigan State Police.
Authorities in Sturgis requested the AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, 4-year-old Matteo Nieves, and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez; after their father, 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz abducted them Wednesday night.
Michigan State Police said the children were found safe Thursday morning. Fernando Mendoza Cruz was in custody.
Police did not provide details about where and when the children and their father were found.
Sturgis officers responded to a domestic complaint after the children’s father allegedly assaulted their mother at their home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mother fled to a gas station to call 9111, and the father fled with the children.
According to published reports, Sturgis police officers saw Fernando Cruz fleeing the home, and tried to stop him, but he sped off. The chase reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph before officers halted their pursuit when they confirmed the children were in the car.