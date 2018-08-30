CHICAGO (CBS) — An AMBER Alert in Michigan has been canceled, after three children allegedly abducted by their father were found safe. Their father is in custody, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities in Sturgis requested the AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, 4-year-old Matteo Nieves, and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez; after their father, 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz abducted them Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police said the children were found safe Thursday morning. Fernando Mendoza Cruz was in custody.

UPDATE: The @AMBERAlert has been cancelled. Suspect is in custody and children are safe. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/jMhtey9dSr — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) August 30, 2018

Police did not provide details about where and when the children and their father were found.

Sturgis officers responded to a domestic complaint after the children’s father allegedly assaulted their mother at their home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mother fled to a gas station to call 9111, and the father fled with the children.

Aldo Cruz Aldo Cruz, 2, was last seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and a diaper. (Credit: Michigan State Police)

Matteo Nieves Matteo Nieves, 4, was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue T-shirt. (Credit: Michigan State Police)

Chelsey Lopez Chelsey Lopez, 5, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue pajama pants. (Credit: Michigan State Police)

Fernando Cruz Fernando Mendoza Cruz, 37, allegedly abducted his three children after assaulting their mother. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. (Credit: Michigan State Police)

According to published reports, Sturgis police officers saw Fernando Cruz fleeing the home, and tried to stop him, but he sped off. The chase reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph before officers halted their pursuit when they confirmed the children were in the car.