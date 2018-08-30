(CBS) — Daryl Hannah and Neil Young have reportedly tied the knot.

The actress and the singer-songwriter, who have been dating since 2014, reportedly married on Friday in a top-secret ceremony near San Luis Obispo, California, according to Page Six.

Page Six reports that Young intentionally planned a time when the moon would be nearly full so he could serenade her with “Harvest Moon.”

The couple reportedly had 100 guests, and the only celebrities on the list were Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills.

Guests were reportedly asked to keep the nuptials under wraps and not let any local hotels know why they were there; they were also asked to keep their phones and cameras at their hotel, per Page Six.

In 2014, Hannah and Young teamed up for the environmentalist documentary, “Petropolis: Aerial Perspectives on the Alberta Tar Sands.”

They also led a Keystone XL Pipeline protest in Washington, D.C., that year in April, before Young filed for divorce that July from Pegi, his wife of 36 years.

Young said of the media attention surrounding his relationship, “We didn’t pay any attention to that. It doesn’t matter. We don’t give a s ** t . . . What matters is us, not the press.”

Young’s guitarist Mark Miller congratulated the couple on Facebook. He later said that he did not attend the ceremony but heard from another friend who attended.

Hannah herself posted a photo of an owl on the night of the reported wedding. She wrote, “someone’s watching over us…. love & only love.”

