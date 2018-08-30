(CBS) — Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a charity performance of the London production of the smash hit “Hamilton.” After the show, Harry got up on stage and even broke into song.

“You say…” Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale‘s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

The show was part of a gala performance to raise funds for Sentebale, a charity created by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The charity is aimed at helping children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a video from Kensington Palace of Harry singing and wrote “King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight.” A few songs in the musical are sung by King George III, detailing his reaction to the American Revolution.

Harry and Meghan first saw “Hamilton” in London in February.