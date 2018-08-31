CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Sky announced it has relieved Amber Stocks of her duties as the team’s general manager and head coach.

The WNBA team finished the 2018 season with a 13-21 record.

“The entire organization would like to thank Amber for the hard work and dedication that she has given to the Chicago Sky for the past two seasons,” said Sky President and CEO Adam Fox.

He went on to say that a change was necessary for the upcoming 2019 season.

“We wish her nothing but the best in the future,” added Fox.

In 2016, Stocks was named general manager and coach of the Sky. She served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks. In 2017, her record with the Sky was 12-22.

The Sky said the search for a new coach will begin “immediately.”