CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials issued a boil order because of a water service repair at Ravinia. The concert venue had to shut off the water and soda fountains.

Workers put up signs on all of the sinks, telling people not to drink the water.

Ravinia is a “bring your own” venue, where concert goers are welcome to bring their own drinks.

Water bottles were available for purchase, but there was no free water available.

The water at homes nearby were not affected.