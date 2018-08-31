CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded, two of them critically, in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 3100 block of West 58th Street around 4:30 a.m., when someone in a white Buick opened fire on their vehicle.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head, and went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and stomach, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another 23-year-old man was shot in the hand, and went to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.