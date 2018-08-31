CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police arrested more than 75 people and shut down two businesses overnight, in a series of drug and gun raids.

Police said organized crime units conducted “precision raids & takedowns of wanted offenders” overnight.

Detectives spent the morning questioning the owners and employees of the two businesses they suspect were connected to illegal activity.

Police tweeted out photos of some of the guns and drugs seized in the raids, and one of the businesses shut down as a result.

Supt. Eddie Johnson and federal authorities planned to discuss the raids at a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors of the In & Out Food & Deli near 66th and Halsted said they saw police swarm the business Thursday morning.

“I was waiting on the bus right there, and we saw all these cars pulling up. We thought it was a raid,” Rainbow Terrell said.

Police said the store was one of two businesses shut down as part of an investigation into illegal gun and drug activity. Several agencies took part in the investigation, including the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Carol Lindsey, who lives nearby, said she knows police are working to prevent crime and violence in the neighborhood.

“I guess sooner or later they’ll come in and do things right, and get it together. I guess they’ll clean it up sooner or later,” she said.

In addition to providing details on the raids, police officials plan to lay out their plans Friday afternoon for deploying officers for the Labor Day weekend.